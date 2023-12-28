               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
One Person Killed In 80 Enemy Attacks On Kherson Region In Past Day


12/28/2023 2:18:24 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 80 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday, December 27, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 80 shelling attacks and fired 404 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential neighborhoods in settlements and a medical facility in Beryslav.

Russian attacks left one person dead and six others injured.

