Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Releases Report On Currency Rates

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev Read more

According to the official rate of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the US dollar exchange rate remained unchanged at the level of AZN 1.7, Azernews reports.

The euro rate increased by 0.62% to AZN 1.8888 and the Russian ruble rate increased by 1.08% to AZN 0.0187.

Currency Bet

1 US dollar 1. 7000

1 euro 1. 8888

1 Russian ruble 0. 0187

1 Australian dollar 1.1469

1 Argentine peso 0.0021

1 Belarusian ruble 0. 5160

1 Brazilian real 0. 3459

1 dirhams of UAE 0. 4629

1 South African Rand 0. 0930

100 South Korean won 0. 1304

1 Czech crown 0. 0760

100 Chilean pesos 0.1951

1 Chinese yuan 0. 2379

1 Danish crown 0. 2497

1 Georgian lari 0. 6332

1 Hong Kong dollar 0. 2178

1 Indian Rupee 0. 0204

1 British pound 2.1491

100 Indonesian rupees 0. 0109

100 Iranian rials 0. 0040

1 Swedish krona 0.1673

1 Swiss franc 1. 9718

1 Israeli shekel 0. 4664

1 Canadian dollar 1. 2727

1 Kuwaiti dinar 5. 5273

1 Kazakh tenge 0. 0037

1 Kyrgyz som 0. 0191

100 Lebanese pounds 0. 0113

1 Malaysian ringgit 0. 3654

1 Mexican peso 0. 0993

1 Moldovan leu 0. 0970

1 Egyptian pound 0. 0550

1 Norwegian krone 0.1643

100 Uzbek soums 0. 0137

1 Polish zloty 0. 4288

1 Singapore dollar 1. 2784

1 Riyal of Saudi Arabia 0. 4532

1 SDR (special drawing rights of the IMF) 2. 2728

1 Turkish lira 0. 0584

1 Taiwanese dollar 0. 0543

1 Tajik somon 0.1555

1 new Turkmen manat 0. 4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia 0. 0452

100 Japanese yen 1.1898

1 New Zealand dollar 1. 0624

Gold (1 oz) 3462, 2115

Silver (1 oz) 41.2913

Platinum (1 oz) 1649,2465

Palladium (1 oz.) 2046,4005