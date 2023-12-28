Azerbaijan's Central Bank Plans To Use AI In Macroeconomic Forecasting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The CBA's statement on the main directions of monetary policy
for 2024 says that one of the objectives set by the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan for 2024 is to improve macroeconomic forecasting by
considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in analyses and
economic models, Azernews reports.
"The main challenge is to make monetary policy decisions given
the results of theoretically and econometrically adequate models.
The modeling apparatus will be improved based on the latest
scientific research in the field of macroeconomics and quantitative
methods conducted by Azerbaijani and foreign experts, as well as on
the best practices of central banks.
As part of expanding cooperation with the real sector and
forming a large microeconomic database, we will work on obtaining
alternative statistical indicators. Information openness will be
one of the main principles of monetary policy next year," the CBA
notes.
