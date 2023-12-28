Supply Roads In Liberated Territories Are Cleared Of Snow Cover

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Necessary measures are being taken in order to organize the
high-level service and combat activity of the units stationed in
difficult terrain and mountainous areas in all weather conditions, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
The engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army clear the roads
of snow in the liberated territories and keep them in working
state, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of
vehicles and combat equipment.
The measures on engineering provision will be continued in the
next year according to the plan.
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107664206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.