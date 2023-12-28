               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Supply Roads In Liberated Territories Are Cleared Of Snow Cover


12/28/2023 2:18:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

Necessary measures are being taken in order to organize the high-level service and combat activity of the units stationed in difficult terrain and mountainous areas in all weather conditions, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army clear the roads of snow in the liberated territories and keep them in working state, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and combat equipment.

The measures on engineering provision will be continued in the next year according to the plan.

