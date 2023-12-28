1348515 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A FOR Q3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 1348515 B.C. Ltd. (the“Company”) announces that it has filed amended and restated interim financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (the“Amended Statements”) and related amended and restated management's discussion and analysis (“Amended MD&A”). The Amended Statements were required to correct material omissions identified during a review by the Company's accountants.



The Amended Statements have been restated to disclose the following:

-A restatement of the Company's statements of financial position as at September 30, 2023, statement of cash flow and statement of changes in equity for the period ended September 30, 2023.

-The restatement reflects a change in accounting for the subscription receipts for the period ended September 30, 2023.



The details of the changes are fully described in Note 9 to the Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as filed on SEDAR+ on November 29, 2023.



About 1348515 B.C. Ltd.



1348515 B.C. Ltd. is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta with no current activities or operations. 1348515 B.C. Ltd. is engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.



1348515 B.C. Ltd. on Behalf of the Board of Directors



TJ Finch, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director



Contact Information



TJ Finch

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Telephone: (647) 738-8063

Email: ...



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the proposed transaction; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be“forward-looking information”. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“interpreted”,“management's view”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward- looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of Northern Superior and BCCo, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of the parties to execute the proposed transaction. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither party nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Neither party undertakes, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

TJ Finch

1348515 B.C. Ltd.

+1 647-738-8063

email us here