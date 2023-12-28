Dense Fog, Intense Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir

Kashmir is currently in the grip of“Chilla-i-Kalan”, a 40-day harsh winter period, when temperatures drop considerably leading to freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.“Chilla-i-Kalan” will end on January 31 and will be followed by the 20-day“Chilla-i-Khurd” and the 10-day“Chilla-i-Bachha”.

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night in Srinagar from Tuesday night's minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres for the second day due to dense fog. The transport department has issued an advisory for motorists in the city and termed foggy conditions the worst in recent memory.

Though fog has not affected operations at the Srinagar international airport, but flights arriving from other cities in north India, including Delhi, are delayed due to bad weather conditions there, according to the Airports Authority of India.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, down from the previous night's minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

