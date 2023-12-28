               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

11 Killed After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Turkiye


12/28/2023 2:15:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Dec 28 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed while 57 others were injured in a chain traffic accident on Thursday on a highway in Turkiye, Xinhua news agency reported.

More details to follow.

--IANS

int/dan

MENAFN28122023000231011071ID1107664178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search