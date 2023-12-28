11 Killed After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Turkiye

( MENAFN - IANS) Ankara, Dec 28 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed while 57 others were injured in a chain traffic accident on Thursday on a highway in Turkiye, Xinhua news agency reported.

