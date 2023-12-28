Ariana Grande Announces New Album For 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is making her return in 2024 with a new album, she confirmed with a series of social media posts.

“See you next year,” Grande wrote in the caption to a carousel of Instagram photos and videos, reports Variety.

She tagged her producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, Republic Records and numerous others, and shared a variety of in-studio memories that vary in tone: a video of Grande's mother dancing, a screenshot of a FaceTime call where she's dancing, a photo of a warehouse (possibly a music video set?) and another photo shows her crying.“The two moods of the album,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

As per Variety, the Grammy winner also included a video taken by someone who notes that it is“almost the last day of this album.”“I'm so tired,” she says in the clip.“But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.

Fans also received a care package from Grande with a photo of her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line with a handwritten note that repeated,“See you next year.”

Aside from her entrepreneurial adventures, Grande has also had her hands full with her role in the upcoming 'Wicked' film, due in November.

