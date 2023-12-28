Quantgem Triumphs At MENA Fintech Awards 2023: Pioneering The Future Of Asset Management With Superior Algorithmic Strategies

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 28th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In a landmark achievement, Quantgem has been honored with the 'WealthTech of the Year' and 'Innovator of the Year' titles at the Middle East (MENA) FinTech Awards 2023, highlighting its role as a vanguard in the application of algorithmic solutions in finance. This dual recognition solidifies Quantgem's status as a leader in the innovative use of technology to master the complexities of modern financial markets.







The MENA FinTech Awards, known for identifying and celebrating groundbreaking achievements in financial technology, acknowledges Quantgem's significant impact in transforming wealth management. These awards are a testament to Quantgem's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions in a rapidly evolving sector.

Anton Kravchenko, CEO of Quantgem, expressed pride in the company's achievements:“These awards affirm our resolve to offer premier algorithmic trading solutions. Our proprietary and bespoke algorithmic trading component empowers asset managers to navigate an increasingly intricate and unpredictable market landscape.”

Stationed in the financial nerve centers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Quantgem harnesses a powerful computing grid with 3150 CPUs. This formidable infrastructure underpins the company's capability to execute advanced data mining and signal processing, vital in a global financial milieu shaped by uncertainties like geopolitical tensions, supply chain volatility, and erratic monetary policies.

Quantgem's core proficiency spans neural networks, clusterization, time series analysis, and mathematical disciplines crucial for developing potent trading algorithms. This expertise has manifested in more than 300 algorithmic trading instances packed into a single algorithmic component for asset managers and family offices.

In an environment where conventional investment tactics are proving inadequate, Quantgem's algorithmic solutions present a compelling alternative. The shifting dynamics of global markets demand more agile and data-centric strategies. Quantgem's algorithms are adept at traversing such complex terrains, providing asset managers with superior tools to achieve a heightened return on risk, a necessity in turbulent and bear markets.

“Beyond traditional equities and bonds, today's investment landscape requires a sophisticated, algorithmic approach,” stated Anton Kravchenko.“Our goal is to equip asset managers in the MENA region with these mathematical tools, ensuring they remain at the forefront in a swiftly evolving financial ecosystem.”

Quantgem's scope includes US Equities, Global Macro, and Digital Assets. Beyond that, the Research and Development function of Quantgem is working right now to add coverage for several Global Developed and Emerging Markets (GEMs) to the portfolio. This expansion signifies Quantgem's continuous innovation and dedication to broadening its service offerings.

As Quantgem reveals its success at the MENA FinTech Awards 2023, the company reinforces its pledge to lead in WealthTech and asset management innovation. Continually forging new paths, Quantgem sets the benchmark for algorithmic trading solutions in the MENA region and globally.

For detailed information about Quantgem and its pioneering algorithmic trading solutions, please visit quantgem