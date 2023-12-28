KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023, included:
| Date
| No. of shares
| Total price
| Average price
| Lowest price
| Highest price
| 18-12-2023
| 91 000
| € 5 259 336
| € 57.79
| € 57.52
| € 58.56
| 19-12-2023
| 92 000
| € 5 268 205
| € 57.26
| € 56.98
| € 57.98
| 20-12-2023
| 91 000
| € 5 259 290
| € 57.79
| € 57.16
| € 58.06
| 21-12-2023
| 91 000
| € 5 252 970
| € 57.72
| € 57.22
| € 57.86
| 22-12-2023
| 91 000
| € 5 274 333
| € 57.96
| € 57.68
| € 58.26
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 8 527 069 on 22 December 2023.
