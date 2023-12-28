Vandalism By Pro-Kannada Activists: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Chief, 28 Others Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 28 (IANS) Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda and 28 others were arrested for vandalism and destruction of English signboards and properties of commercial buildings in support of their demand for giving prominence to Kannada language on nameplates in Bengaluru.

Gowda was picked up from his residence in the early hours and produced before the judge. The court handed him over to judicial custody till January 10. He was shifted to the Central Jail in Bengaluru along with other accused Kannada activists on Thursday.

Gowda had given a call for“Maha Abhiyan” demanding 60 per cent prominence to Kannada language on signboards of all commercial buildings, malls and establishments. The Vedike had also organised a massive rally. The procession turned violent with Kannada activists vandalising, destroying and blackening the English nameplates, signboards and advertisement posters.

The government had passed an order in this regard and given the deadline till February 28 to give prominence to Kannada language in signboards. Vedike President Narayana Gowda had congratulated the activists for destroying signboards and nameplates in English. He had given a warning that if English was not replaced by February 28, he would organise a much stronger protest.

After the arrest, Narayana Gowda stated to the media that the Congress government,“Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, you have used us and committed injustice. I was not treated this badly anytime,” he stated.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru condemning the arrest of Vedike President Gowda and 28 others. The security is also beefed up in the surroundings of the Central prison as Kannada activists gathered in large numbers near the prison.

Reacting to the development of vandalism,and demanding prominence to Kannada language in Bengaluru, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Wednesday in New Delhi that he does not support violence but he agreed with the demand of predominant display of Kannada in nameplates and signboards.

He had questioned why shopkeepers insist on writing signages only in English.“This is not England,” he stated. The shop owners should also understand the sentiments and necessity, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mall of Asia in an official statement reaffirmed its commitment to adherence to state rules and regulations by incorporating Kannada signage at the mall's premises.

“This strategic initiative not only underscores the mall's dedication to comply but also reflects the respect for the cultural context of the region. The inclusion of Kannada signage is a testament to our commitment to operate within the legal framework and align with local guidelines,” it stated.

The Kannada activists had alleged that the Mall had refused to give prominence to local language and targeted the premises on Wednesday.

--IANS

mka/dpb