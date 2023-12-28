India's Coal Output Rises 12.3% To 664.37 Mn Tonnes In FY 2023-24

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The country's coal production has shot up to 664.37 million tonnes (MT) during the current financial year (April 2023 to December 25) which is robust 12.29 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 591.64 MT for the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Coal Ministry on Thursday.

In terms of coal dispatch, the cumulative achievement during this period amounted to 692.84 MT, indicating an 11.32 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period of previous year at 622.40 MT.

Furthermore, the overall coal dispatch to the power sector from April 2023 to December 25, 2023 increased by 8.39 per cent, reaching 577.11 MT.

The overall coal stock position as of December 25, including mines, thermal power plants, transit, etc., reached 91.05 MT, showing a commendable 21.57 per cent growth.

Additionally, pithead coal stock at Coal India Limited as of December 25 stands at 47.29 MT, demonstrating a notable growth of 53.02 per cent compared to the coal stock of 30.88 MT on 25.12.22, the ministry said.

“Efficient coal supply to Thermal Power Plants has resulted in robust coal stock levels at various pitheads, highlighting the effectiveness of the coal supply chain in ensuring seamless distribution nationwide,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the uninterrupted availability of Coal Rakes, crucial for coal transportation, ensures a smooth evacuation process, effectively addressing transportation bottlenecks and guaranteeing a seamless coal supply, the ministry added.

