               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Threat To Bomb 7 Airports Including Delhi And Jaipur


12/28/2023 2:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 28 (IANS) Over half-a-dozen airport directors, including those in Delhi and Jaipur, have received emails threatening to bomb the airport and planes.

Sources said that an email came at around 10:23 pm on Wednesday night in which it was claimed that Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad airports would be bombed.

There was a stir at Jaipur Airport after receiving the threatening email on the official customer care ID.

On receiving the information, the CISF officials took charge and with the help of the local police, they started investigating, combing and sanitising the airport and the flights landing there.

The police have not found any suspicious object in their search so far and the CISF has now filed a written complaint with the Jaipur Airport police station.

Meanwhile, a probe is on to ascertain as to who sent the email to the airport directors on the ID of the customer care.

--IANS

arc/rad

MENAFN28122023000231011071ID1107663914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search