HUDCO Up 18% After Investment Mou With Gujarat Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Shares of HUDCO are up more than 18 per cent in trade on Thursday after the PSU company signed an MoU with Gujarat government for investment of Rs 14500 crore.

HUDCO shares are trading at 134.78, up more than 18 per cent.

HUDCO has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Government of Gujarat for an investment up to Rs .14, 500 crore for financing the Housing and Urban Infrastructure projects in Gujarat.

Gujarat government intends for overall development of the state by implementing various housing and infrastructure projects in Gujarat.

HUDCO being a techno-financial institution, in the business of providing financial assistance for housing and urban development projects in the country, thus catering to the various requirements of all sectors thereof, playing a vital role in strengthening the social and economic fundamentals of India thereby playing a pivotal role in building assets for the nation, the company said.

HUDCO expressed its interest in executing this MoU for an investment up to Rs 14,500 crore under Financial Services Sector in the form of financial assistance, as per its objectives and guidelines to Gujarat for eligible sector projects through term loan for infrastructure projects.

--IANS

san/dan