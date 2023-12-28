US, EU alter their approach to conflict amid Ukraine, Russia

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the United States and the European Union have allegedly altered their approach to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, opting for a negotiated settlement over the previously pursued goal of "total victory" for Ukraine, according to insiders cited by Politico. While public statements from the White House and the Pentagon maintain that there has been no official change in policy, anonymous sources, including two United States administration officials and a European diplomat, have reportedly disclosed a shift in strategy.



Reports indicate that American and European officials are engaged in discussions about the potential redeployment of Ukrainian troops from a "mostly failed" counteroffensive to a defensive posture, acknowledging the challenges faced by Ukraine on the ground. This departure from the initial goal of unequivocal victory signals a pragmatic recognition of the complexities involved in the conflict.



Notably, President Joe Biden, who had previously pledged support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes," is now reportedly framing the commitment as "as long as we can." The delay in additional aid funding from Congress has prompted the United States government to emphasize the revitalization of Ukraine's own military industry, seeking to enhance its self-sufficiency.



A White House spokesperson, speaking anonymously to Politico, emphasized that negotiations have always been the ultimate objective for the United States in Ukraine. The aid provided to Kiev is purportedly intended to bolster Ukraine's position in negotiations and give it "the strongest hand possible when that comes."



The shift in strategy is also attributed to broader geopolitical considerations. According to Politico, Biden aims for a ceasefire not only in Ukraine but also in the Middle East. The report suggests that the President's endorsement of Israel's offensive in Gaza has led to a loss of support among progressive Democrats, prompting a desire to avoid negative headlines in an election year.



The challenge for Biden lies in balancing these considerations without appearing to hand an advantage to Russia. The President, who had staunchly supported Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's objective of total victory for almost two years, now faces the delicate task of managing expectations while navigating the evolving dynamics in the region. This reported shift in strategy underscores the intricate geopolitical landscape and the multifaceted considerations that influence international responses to conflicts.





MENAFN28122023000045015687ID1107663902