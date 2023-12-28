Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler

(MENAFN) In a startling and controversial statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, condemning Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Erdogan made these remarks during an opening speech at an award ceremony in Ankara, asserting that West Jerusalem now has its own "Nazi camps" for Palestinians, insinuating that the situation in Gaza is as severe as, if not worse than, the Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany.



"We've seen the Nazi camps of Israel. How does this happen? They used to speak ill about Hitler, but how are you any different than Hitler?" Erdogan questioned, further stating, "Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not." The Turkish leader went on to claim that the only significant distinction between Hitler and Netanyahu is the extensive support from the West for the Israeli Prime Minister's campaign against Hamas.



Erdogan highlighted the financial and political support Netanyahu receives from Western nations, particularly the United States, and juxtaposed it with the alleged consequences of such backing. "He is richer than Hitler; he gets support from the West. All sorts of support comes from the United States. And what did they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans," Erdogan emphasized.



The Turkish president has consistently positioned himself as a defender of the Palestinian cause, frequently criticizing Israeli policies. His recent remarks intensify an already heightened rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which erupted after an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel in early October.



Erdogan's comparison between Netanyahu and Hitler adds a new layer of complexity to the already contentious relationship between Turkey and Israel. The remarks are likely to spark international reactions, with potential diplomatic ramifications as the global community assesses the appropriateness of such historical analogies in the context of present-day conflicts.





