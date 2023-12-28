US reveals year`s last Ukraine assistance bundle

(MENAFN) In a move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that the United States will provide an additional USD250 million in military aid to the country. This aid, categorized as "previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine," includes a comprehensive package comprising air defense munitions, rockets, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, along with over 15 million rounds of small-arms ammunition.



The announcement comes as a response to the urgent need for support expressed by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby earlier this month. Kirby emphasized that the United States had exhausted its replenishment authority and stressed the importance of swift congressional authorization for new aid to Ukraine.



Secretary Blinken underscored the imperative nature of Congress's prompt action, stating, "It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future." A similar call echoed from the Pentagon, urging Congress to take immediate action to ensure the continuity of United States support for Ukraine.



Despite President Joe Biden's request for USD60 billion in Ukraine aid in October, lawmakers left Washington for the Christmas holidays without approving the omnibus bill. House Republicans, in particular, blocked the bill, demanding enhanced immigration controls at the United States-Mexico border.



The Ukrainian military is facing significant challenges as it prepares for the year 2024. The much-anticipated summer counteroffensive in 2023 failed to gain substantial ground, resulting in heavy casualties and the loss of valuable Western-supplied tanks and equipment. Kiev's forces encountered formidable obstacles, attempting to breach thick Russian minefields and fortified positions.



In a concerning development, Russian forces appear to have shifted to the offensive, recently ejecting Ukrainian troops from Maryinka, a key stronghold to the west of Donetsk. As the dynamics in the region evolve, the additional United States military aid underscores the ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense and addressing the geopolitical complexities in the area.



