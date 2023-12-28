Zoologist says US must retract its new accusations on Arctic

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RIA Novosti, University of Alaska zoologist Rick Steiner has voiced concerns over the United States' unilateral efforts to extend its continental shelf, particularly in the Arctic. Steiner's remarks follow the official publication of maps by the Biden administration detailing an expanded American continental shelf in various regions, encompassing the Arctic Sea, the Atlantic, the Bering Sea, the Pacific Ocean, sections in the Gulf of Mexico, and proximity to the Mariana Islands.



The move, which asserts United States sovereignty over approximately 1 million square kilometers of seabed, has raised eyebrows, especially given the strategic significance of the Arctic, known for its abundant mineral and energy resources. While the United States State Department contends that these new borders won't lead to territorial disputes with Russia, settlement discussions are deemed necessary with Canada and Japan.



However, Steiner, emphasizing a precarious situation, argues that the United States is "walking on thin ice" with its unilateral claims in the Arctic, citing the fact that the nation has not ratified the United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). This absence of ratification, according to Steiner, raises questions about the international recognition of the proposed borders.



Beyond Steiner's concerns, there is a broader call for international cooperation and conservation in the Arctic region. Instead of engaging in a resource race, Steiner advocates for a united effort among nations to "fully and forever protect the Arctic Ocean" by withdrawing expansive continental shelf claims. The fragile Arctic ecosystem, already facing the impacts of climate change, stands to benefit from collaborative conservation efforts.



Chas Freeman, a seasoned United States diplomat and former assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, adds a diplomatic dimension to the discussion. He notes that Washington's refusal to ratify UNCLOS significantly diminishes the chances of its proposed borders gaining international recognition. This non-ratification raises questions about the legitimacy of the United States claims and the potential for cooperation within the framework of established international agreements.



As debates over the Arctic's future intensify, Steiner's and Freeman's perspectives underscore the importance of a cautious, collaborative, and internationally aligned approach to safeguard the delicate balance of the Arctic ecosystem and its resources.



