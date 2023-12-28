Veteran diplomat who assisted Germany reunify passes away at age 81

(MENAFN) In a somber turn of events, Wolfgang Schaeuble, the seasoned Christian-Democratic politician and former president of the German parliament, has succumbed to an undisclosed chronic illness at the age of 81. His demise marks the conclusion of a remarkable political career that spanned over five decades and played a pivotal role in shaping Germany's political landscape.



On Tuesday evening, Schaeuble's family announced his passing at his residence in Offenburg, Baden-Wuerttemberg, where he was surrounded by his relatives during his final moments. As tributes pour in from both senior German officials and international figures, opinions on Schaeuble's legacy reveal a complex tapestry of admiration and critique.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressing his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged Schaeuble as a figure who had "shaped our country for more than half a century." Scholz described him as a "sharp thinker" and a "strident democrat," emphasizing the significant impact Schaeuble had on Germany's political evolution.



Angela Merkel, Scholz's predecessor and the former Chancellor who had Schaeuble as part of her cabinet, reflected on his "political and programmatic foresight." Merkel, recounting her early years as a minister, credited Schaeuble as a "political teacher," highlighting the profound influence he had on her career. She lamented the loss of his voice in German politics, expressing a personal sense of missing his guidance.



However, not all perspectives on Schaeuble's legacy are uniformly positive. Yanis Varoufakis, the former finance minister of Greece during Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's left-wing government in 2015, offered a starkly different viewpoint. Varoufakis asserted that Schaeuble was responsible for the "impoverishment of Greece" and contributed to the "current de-industrialization of Germany and Europe's slide into geopolitical insignificance." In his statement, the Greek economist predicted that "history will judge him harshly," signaling a contentious aspect of Schaeuble's legacy.



As Germany mourns the loss of a political stalwart, the diverse reactions to Schaeuble's passing underscore the complex and multifaceted impact he had on the nation and beyond. The articles paint a nuanced portrait of a figure who, through his long and influential career, left an indelible mark on the political narrative of a unified Germany.





