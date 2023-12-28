Offshore Support Vessels Market Insight Into Scope And Business Revenue For 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Cemre Shipyard

Zamakona Yards

Edison Chouest Offshore, LLC

DSME

Remontowa

Ulstein Group ASA

Aresa Shipyard

Barreras Shipyard

Royal IHC

Damen Shipyards

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Niestern Sander BV

Comprehensive focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, worldwide inflation concerns, shifts in China's Covid containment approach, accompanied by its turbulent reopening, disruptions in supply chains, international trade strains, and the looming recession risk.

International Offshore Support Vessels Market competitiveness and distribution of market shares among major competitors.

Extent of Offshore Support Vessels Industry influence in diverse regions - Robust/Major/Targeted/Minimal.

Offshore Support Vessels Market -SegmentationAnalysis:

The report delves into the current status of market development and upcoming trends in the global Offshore Support Vessels Market. It also dissects the segmentation of the Offshore Support Vessels Market based on Types and Applications, conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to uncover market profiles and potential opportunities.

Segment by Type



Anchor Handling Tug/Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessels (AHT/AHTSS) Platform Supply Vessels (PSV)

Segment by Application



Oil and Gas

Offshore Wind

Military Others

Certainly. The mentioned countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and more, are covered in this report. The report also provides insights into the advancements in important regional Offshore Support Vessels Markets like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry Brief:

Market Overview of Global Offshore Support Vessels market:

According to our latest research, the global Offshore Support Vessels market looks promising in the next 5 years. As of 2022, the global Offshore Support Vessels market was estimated at USD 7092.24 million, and itâs anticipated to reach USD 9396.18 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 4.8 Percent during the forecast years.

Offshore Support Vessels, also known as Offshore Supply Vessels, are specialty ships designed for operating on the ocean, serving multiple purposes. They can serve as platform support, anchor handling, construction, maintenance, and more.

Transport impact

Affected by COVID-19, most companies selling offshore support vessels have changed their working hours or services. As the epidemic worsens, North American cross-border logistics services and flights have been affected to a certain extent, so transportation has become a major issue. Therefore, in the short term, the offshore support vessels industry will be affected by COVID-19.

Labor impact

This epidemic will directly affect the manufacture of offshore support vessels, that is, a large number of workers cannot return to work on time, especially for small and medium-sized manufacturing companies, the situation is even worse. The leaders of offshore support vessels will inevitably pay more attention to smart manufacturing, less manpower and flexible production to deal with labor fluctuations.

Impacts from the long-term

The reduction in transactions caused by COVID-19 has also been extended to distribution and service channels. To mitigate these risks, offshore support vessels suppliers should work closely with major raw material suppliers and service providers to ensure high quality and consistency. In the long run, as offshore support vessels suppliers strengthen their supply chains, end-user needs will shift to high reliability, timeliness and convenient maintenance to reduce future risks in the construction and maintenance industry. Therefore, there are still many opportunities for offshore support vessels industry.

The discovery of new reserves adds momentum to the market

Increasing production and exploration activities as well as the recently discovered offshore hydrocarbon assets are considered to be key drivers of the growth of the offshore support vessels market. In addition, the existence of large oil and natural gas reserves also promotes the market. For example, Eni announced that it had discovered a new reserve called the Sureste Basin off Mexico in February 2020. This undeveloped reserve is estimated to be able to store 20 to 300 million barrels of oil somewhere in deep water, with a daily output of more than 10,000 barrels of oil. In the next few years, the discovery of such precious reserves may bode well for the offshore support vessels market.

High operational risk

Working in the offshore industry involves high operational risks, especially in the operation of offshore support vessels. Offshore support vessels contain a limited number of hazardous and toxic liquids in bulk. Therefore, there may be environmental risks, so the offshore support vessels market must comply with certain policies of Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). Due to imperfect operations, human error and natural disasters, errors may still occur. Working in offshore support vessels requires a lot of effort to perform tasks such as anchor lifting, platform support, search and rescue. All these tasks are risky and prone to technical failure. These factors limit the development of offshore support vessels market.

Region Overview:

In global comparison, a significant portion of the revenue was generated in Europe (56.18 Percent in 2021).

Company Overview:

DSME is one of the major players operating in the Offshore Support Vessels market, holding a share of 5.81 Percent in 2022.

DSME

DSME builds special-purpose ships, repairs ships, and constructs plants. A contractor to major oil companies, DSME constructs various vessels, offshore platforms, drilling rigs, floating oil production units, submarines, and destroyers. It specializes in liquefied natural gas carriers and oil rigs.

Ulstein Group ASA

Ulstein Group ASA builds ships. The company produces offshore support, construction, supply and research ships. Ulstein Group is a group of companies that focus on various marine-related industries, but is mainly known for its ship building and ship design activities.

Segmentation Overview:

By type, Anchor Handling Tug/Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessels (AHT/AHTSS) segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Anchor Handling Tug/Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessels (AHT/AHTSS)

The anchor handling tug/anchor handling towing supply vessels (AHT/AHTSS) is a naval vessel that is solely concerned with the objective of either tugging or towing an oil-rig or a ship. When it comes to oil rigs, these tugs form the most important necessity as without their help, it would be impossible to place oil rigs in the required sea and oceanic areas.

Platform Supply Vessels (PSV)

A platform supply vessel (PSV) is a ship specially designed to supply offshore oil and gas platforms. These ships range from 50 to 100 meters (160 to 330 ft) in length and accomplish a variety of tasks.

Application Overview:

The market's largest segment by application is the segment Oil and Gas, with a market share of 49.94 Percent in 2021.



Market segment by Region/Country including: -



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Offshore Support Vessels Market - Competitive Analysis:

Our objective is to provide a clear understanding of the industry's competitive landscape. To achieve this, we comprehensively examine not just the prominent global players, but also the regional small and medium sized enterprises that hold significant roles and exhibit promising growth potential. The list of key players can be found in the Summary section.

Offshore Support Vessels Industry's leading players are the ones that have the biggest impact, the most market shares in 2023, the best reputation, or the highest revenue within their field they are

â Report Overview: It includes the Offshore Support Vessels market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

â Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about Offshore Support Vessels market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

â Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of the Offshore Support Vessels market are studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

â Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Offshore Support Vessels market report is studied on the basis of market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Offshore Support Vessels Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Offshore Support Vessels by Countries

6 Europe Offshore Support Vessels by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels by Countries

8 Latin America, Middle and Africa Offshore Support Vessels by Countries

9 Offshore Support Vessels Market Segment by Type

10 Offshore Support Vessels Market Segment by Application

11 Offshore Support Vessels Market Forecast (2016-2021)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology

13.2 Data Source

And more...

