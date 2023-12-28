Another Group Of Idps Return To Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the
restored city of Lachin continues, Azernews reports.
Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 25 families or 80
people, left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh for
Lachin on December 28.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt based on
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and
expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which
liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin
has been provided for 408 families - 1555 people.
