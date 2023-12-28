UK Defense Ministry Shows Training Of Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Defense Ministry on Wednesday published a video with fragments of this year's training of the Ukrainian military in the United Kingdom.

The ministry shared the video on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2023 across the British countryside, Ukrainian recruits have been training hard," the post said.

The ministry noted that over 30,000 Ukrainian service members had already been trained under the Operation Interflex program.

Six Ukrainian war pilots complete F-16 basic training in UK

Earlier reports said that the first group of six Ukrainian pilots to receive training from the Royal Air Force were now learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark, having completed a basic program of training in the UK. Once they have completed their training with the RAF, pilots will be trained by another European nation on advanced flying training.