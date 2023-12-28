Turkmenistan's Banks Attract Significant Amount Of Deposits In National Currency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 28. The
cumulative sum of deposits attracted by banks in Turkmenistan in
the national currency amounted to 176.08 billion Turkmen manat
($50.4 billion) from January through September 2023, Trend reports.
As per the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, in the first nine
months of this year, the cumulative amount of deposits gathered,
specifically from corporate entities, reached 143.03 billion
Turkmen manat ($40.94 billion).
Additionally, during the initial nine months of 2023, deposits
from individuals in banks reached a total of 31.56 billion Turkmen
manat ($9.03 billion), reflecting a 23.6 percent, increase compared
to the corresponding period in the prior year, when the figure
stood at 25.52 billion Turkmen manat, equivalent to $7.3
billion.
The total volume of deposits attracted by banks in Turkmenistan
in the national currency in 2022 amounted to 872.64 billion Turkmen
manat ($249.31 billion), with an average interest rate of 0.31
percent.
Meanwhile, according to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the
official exchange rate of the Turkmen manat against the US dollar
on December 23, 2023, is set at 3.5 manat per USD.
