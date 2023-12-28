Uzbekistan's Middle Corridor Integration To Halve Delivery Times Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. In the case of
the development of an additional overland branch and the Uzbek
connection to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR
or Middle Corridor), the delivery time of goods can be shortened by
2 to 3 times compared to the current sea transportation from South
Asia to the EU, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy
Omarov told Trend .
He noted that improving the transport infrastructure, optimizing
routes, and ensuring favorable conditions, as well as including the
provision of tariff preferences and the introduction of digital
solutions for the unification of the transport document, can
significantly reduce the delivery time and the share of costs in
the transportation of goods.
"These measures can in turn stimulate trade growth and have a
beneficial effect on the state of the economies of the countries
involved. However, in order to achieve these goals, active
cooperation of all countries through which the routes pass is
necessary," he stressed.
In addition, Omarov noted that Uzbekistan is currently pursuing
an active policy on the formation of additional new alternative
corridors at the intersection of two major North –South and
West-East trade routes.
"Uzbekistan is actively promoting the initiative to organize
cargo transportation along the new Belarus – Russia – Uzbekistan –
Afghanistan – Pakistan multimodal transport corridor with access to
the ports of the Indian Ocean. It is planned to carry out
transportation by mixed modes of transport – from railway stations
of the CIS countries to Afghanistan, then through Afghanistan by
road with access to Pakistan and ports of the Indian Ocean," he
said.
Further speaking, deputy minister added that in 2022, the volume
of transit cargo transportation of Uzbekistan through Afghanistan
to Pakistan more than doubled, amounting to more than 600,000
tons.
"Moreover, cargo transportation in the China–Europe direction is
developing rapidly, as in 2022, the volume of cargo transportation
in this direction amounted to more than 220 million tons. At the
same time, more than 96 percent of all cargo in the China–Europe
direction is transported by sea.
To date, there is a large workload of the world's main ports,
and therefore the actual delivery time to cargo owners is
significantly increasing. Accordingly, there is a huge potential in
reorienting routes from the sea mode of transport to land - rail
and road, developing new alternative multimodal land transport
corridors," he explained.
Meanwhile, on November 1 of 2023, within the framework of the
1st Transport Forum of the SCO member states, the Ministries of
Transport of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum
on the creation of a new Belarus - Russia - Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan
– Afghanistan – Pakistan transport corridor.
The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links
Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the
region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and
Southern Corridors.
Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching the European continent.
This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection
between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe,
offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.
