Iranian Currency Rates For December 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on
December 28, Trend reports.
According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate,
27 currencies increased in price and 10 decreased in price compared
to December 27.
The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and
one euro equals 46,669 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 28
|
Rial on December 27
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,741
|
53,376
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
49,893
|
49,112
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
4,231
|
4,188
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,169
|
4,123
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,260
|
6,217
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
505
|
506
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,780
|
136,645
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
14,869
|
14,897
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
29,565
|
29,476
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,378
|
5,378
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,096
|
109,127
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,812
|
31,797
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
26,635
|
26,546
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,287
|
2,253
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,429
|
1,436
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
459
|
457
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,207
|
3,203
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
28,742
|
28,622
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,817
|
31,731
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,279
|
38,250
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,298
|
1,290
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
20
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,508
|
31,562
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,788
|
8,751
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,885
|
5,891
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
122,455
|
121,428
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,068
|
9,058
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
32,482
|
32,410
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,669
|
46,347
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,225
|
9,202
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,591
|
15,614
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,729
|
2,724
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
600
|
600
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,727
|
12,747
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
24,677
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
75,509
|
75,736
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,849
|
3,835
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,989
|
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of
some essential products.
The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the
Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 477,068
rials and the price of one dollar is 429,338 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money
earned from exports.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,710 rials, and the
price of $1 is 390,318 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials,
while 1 euro is worth about 553,000–556,000 rials.
