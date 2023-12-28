Iranian Currency Rates For December 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 27 currencies increased in price and 10 decreased in price compared to December 27. The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,669 rials.

Currency Rial on December 28 Rial on December 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,741 53,376 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,893 49,112 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,231 4,188 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,169 4,123 1 Danish krone DKK 6,260 6,217 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,780 136,645 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,869 14,897 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,565 29,476 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,127 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,812 31,797 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,635 26,546 1 South African rand ZAR 2,287 2,253 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,429 1,436 1 Russian ruble RUB 459 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,203 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,742 28,622 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,817 31,731 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,279 38,250 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,298 1,290 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,508 31,562 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,788 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,885 5,891 100 Thai baths THB 122,455 121,428 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,068 9,058 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,482 32,410 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,669 46,347 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,225 9,202 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,591 15,614 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,729 2,724 1 Afghan afghani AFN 600 600 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,727 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,509 75,736 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 477,068 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,338 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,710 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,318 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 553,000–556,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur