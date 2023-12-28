               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 28


12/28/2023 1:09:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 27 currencies increased in price and 10 decreased in price compared to December 27.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,669 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 28

Rial on December 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,741

53,376

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,893

49,112

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,231

4,188

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,169

4,123

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,260

6,217

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,780

136,645

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,869

14,897

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,565

29,476

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,127

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,812

31,797

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,635

26,546

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,287

2,253

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,429

1,436

1 Russian ruble

RUB

459

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,203

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,742

28,622

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,817

31,731

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,279

38,250

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,298

1,290

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,508

31,562

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,788

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,885

5,891

100 Thai baths

THB

122,455

121,428

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,068

9,058

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,482

32,410

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,669

46,347

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,225

9,202

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,591

15,614

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,729

2,724

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

600

600

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,727

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,509

75,736

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 477,068 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,338 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,710 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,318 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 553,000–556,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

