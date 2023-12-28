Armenia Trying To Shift Its Alliance With Russia For Vague Promises From West - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Yerevan,
yielding to the persuasions of the West, is attempting to change
its alliance with Moscow for vague promises and reform its foreign
policy line, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS,
Trend reports.
"Yerevan is swapping the time-tested alliance with Moscow, not
even for concrete assistance from the West but for only vague
assurances," he said.
The minister noted that Western countries do not strive to bring
peace and stability to Armenia and the South Caucasus in
general.
"Armenia is facing a series of challenges. However, addressing
them with the help of Western players is not feasible. Unlike
Russia, the US and the EU do not seek to bring peace and stability
to Armenia and the South Caucasus as a whole," he remarked.
"Their task is entirely different-to marginalize Moscow and
other regional players," Lavrov added.
