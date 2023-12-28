Armenia Trying To Shift Its Alliance With Russia For Vague Promises From West - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Yerevan, yielding to the persuasions of the West, is attempting to change its alliance with Moscow for vague promises and reform its foreign policy line, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS, Trend reports.

"Yerevan is swapping the time-tested alliance with Moscow, not even for concrete assistance from the West but for only vague assurances," he said.

The minister noted that Western countries do not strive to bring peace and stability to Armenia and the South Caucasus in general.

"Armenia is facing a series of challenges. However, addressing them with the help of Western players is not feasible. Unlike Russia, the US and the EU do not seek to bring peace and stability to Armenia and the South Caucasus as a whole," he remarked.

"Their task is entirely different-to marginalize Moscow and other regional players," Lavrov added.

