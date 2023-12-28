Azerbaijan Idenitifies Future Crop Sites Of Irrigation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 28. The
Khachinchay reservoir, re-commissioned in the Aghdam district after
repair and restoration work, will ensure irrigation of 7,000
hectares of crop area, Head of Aghdam Mechanical Irrigation
Department Hafiz Azimzade said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.
“The height of the reservoir dam is 44 meters and the length is
940 meters, with a total reservoir capacity of 23 million cubic
meters,” Azimzade noted.
He added that the Khachinchay reservoir, which was commissioned
in 1964, was destroyed during the Armenian occupation.
Water entering the reservoir according to the technical scheme
is purified and supplied to the main canal with a total water
throughput capacity of 3.2 cubic meters per second.
Along with the dam, the initial 6.64-kilometer section of the
canal has also been repaired and restored. On the territory
adjacent to the reservoir, a new administrative building, a guard
building, a repair shop, and a pumping station were built.
