Azerbaijani Central Bank Announces Review Dates For Monetary Policy In 2024


12/28/2023 1:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to review its monetary policy eight times in 2024, Trend reports referring to the CBA's announcement on the key directions of monetary policy for 2024.

The bank's decisions on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be disclosed on January 31, March 28, May 1, June 21, July 31, September 18, October 30, and December 18.

On the specified dates of January 31, May 1, July 31, and October 30, the announcement of the decisions will be accompanied by a press conference.

At the last meeting in 2023, the CBA decided to reduce the discount rate from 8.5 to eight percent, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor from 9.5 percent to nine percent, and the lower limit from seven to 6.5 percent.

MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107663824

