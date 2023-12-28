Azerbaijani Central Bank Announces Review Dates For Monetary Policy In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to review its monetary policy eight times
in 2024, Trend reports
referring to the CBA's announcement on the key directions of
monetary policy for 2024.
The bank's decisions on the parameters of the interest rate
corridor will be disclosed on January 31, March 28, May 1, June 21,
July 31, September 18, October 30, and December 18.
On the specified dates of January 31, May 1, July 31, and
October 30, the announcement of the decisions will be accompanied
by a press conference.
At the last meeting in 2023, the CBA decided to reduce the
discount rate from 8.5 to eight percent, the upper limit of the
interest rate corridor from 9.5 percent to nine percent, and the
lower limit from seven to 6.5 percent.
