Kuwait Crude Oil Up USD 1.62 Wed. To USD 83.07 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by USD 1.62 during Wednesday trading to reach USD 83.07 per barrel, compared with USD 81.45 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum corporation (KPC) said Thursday. In the global markets, The Brent crude dropped by USD 1.42 to reach USD 79.65 pb and West Texas intermediate lost USD 1.46 to reach USD 74.11 pb. (end) km

