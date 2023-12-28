Relatively Cold Weather, Spotty Showers Forecast Until Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- The Kingdom remains under the influence of atmospheric instability, leading to fluctuating weather patterns and prompting the need for precautionary measures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.On Thursday, most regions in Jordan experience partly cloudy to cloudy and relatively cold weather, while moderate temperatures prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered rain showers are expected in the southern regions, occurring briefly and potentially accompanied by thunderstorms.The precipitation may extend to different parts of the Kingdom. Northeasterly winds, moderate in speed and occasionally active, contribute to dust raising, particularly in desert areas.In its report, the weather department highlighted potential hazards associated with the current weather conditions. Morning hours may bring reduced horizontal visibility due to fog over the highlands, plains, and desert regions. Areas experiencing rainfall face an increased risk of slippery roads, and dust may cause decreased visibility, especially in Badia.Looking ahead to Friday, the weather is anticipated to remain relatively cold in most areas, with moderate conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, and there remains a chance of scattered light rain showers in parts of the southern and southeastern regions.As the day progresses, the weather is expected to gradually stabilize, while winds will be moderate easterly, occasionally becoming active.Saturday's weather is forecast to be relatively cold in most areas, with warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some clouds will appear at different altitudes, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 15C.