Qatar Chamber's Tourism Committee Discusses Challenges Of Hotel Sector

Doha, Qatar: The Tourism and Exhibitions Committee of the Qatar Chamber held its first meeting for the new session at the Chamber's headquarters, headed by Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Thani, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Committee, and in the presence of members of the Committee and a number of owners and managers of hotels and tourist resorts, where the Chairman of the Committee welcomed them and thanked them for answering the invitation.

He also thanked H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, the Chairman of Qatar Tourism for his efforts in supporting the tourism sector and his interest in working to overcome the difficulties facing the sector.

During the meeting, the most important developments and directions of the concerned authorities in the country to develop and revitalise the tourism sector during the coming period were





The committee also discussed the most important challenges facing the tourism sector, especially what is facing the hotel sector at all levels, in order to raise those challenges and the views of the tourism sector to the relevant authorities in order to work to solve these obstacles.

The meeting also stressed the need to present more ideas about developing the tourism sector, based on the fact that the private and government sectors are partners in the desired tourism development during the coming period.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed to prepare a questionnaire by the management of the committees and business councils of the Qatar Chamber, to identify the most important views of hotel owners on ways to develop the tourism sector during the coming period.