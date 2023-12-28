Qatardebate Concludes 2Nd Turkish Universities Arabic Debating Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QatarDebate concluded the second Turkish Universities Arabic Debating Championship, which was organised in partnership with the Center for Arabic Language Studies and Debates at Sultan Muhammad Al-Fatih University, in the presence of a number of government officials, members of the academic and administrative body of the university, representatives of the centre and a number of guests.

A statement from QatarDebate said that the team of Agri Ibrahim Sheshan University won the championship title, while the team of Bogazici University finished second, after a series of competitive rounds, where the issue of the final round revolved around compensation of developing countries for the reception of refugees.

Thirty- four teams from different Turkish universities competed for an advanced place to participate in the International Universities Arabic Debating Championship to be held in Doha next year. This tournament was marked by the joining of Arabic speakers with non-Arabic speakers for the first time, where each team was allowed to participate with only one native Arabic speaker while the rest of the team are non-natives.

The statement explained that the second championship of the Turkish universities debates in Arabic was preceded by training workshops for 48 referees with the aim of unifying concepts and exchanging experiences and information that raise the expertise of the referees in terms of managing the refereeing session and how to distribute the grades and determine the winning teams.

The winner of the best speakers of the tournament, Abdul Malik Hanka, expressed his delight with the competitions' debates and their role in enriching his knowledge, and in sparking the spirit of competition through logic and argument among the participants benefiting from meeting colleagues from all Turkish universities. Thus, he thanked the tournament officials for providing them with this useful opportunity.