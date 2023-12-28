Seedblink And Capital Cell Partner To Boost European Tech Startups' Financing In Biotech And Healthtech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Cross-launching investment opportunities to streamline funding and expansion in key European Markets Capital Cell is currently fundraising on SeedBlink for expansion in Benelux, France and Italy, leveraging SeedBlink's European investor network

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeedBlink , the investment & equity management platform dedicated to European tech startups, announces a strategic partnership with Capital Cell , Spain's leading investment platform specializing in Biotech and Healthtech. This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between innovative technology ventures and investors across Europe.

The partnership entails cross-launching opportunities, allowing both platforms to leverage their strengths in supporting tech startups in the Biotech and Healthtech sectors. This initiative will facilitate easier access to funding and resources, vital for the growth and success of emerging companies in these fields, aiming for a more competitive Europe in the technology sector.

Furthermore, Capital Cell has initiated its €500,000 financing round on SeedBlink, aiming to expand its footprint in the Benelux region, France, and Italy. This move aligns with Capital Cell's vision of creating an expansive European network of investors, fostering cross-border investments and collaborative growth.

Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink, commented,“We recognised the need of unity in Europe's innovation journey from the beginning, therefore we've embraced collaboration as the cornerstone of progress. We partner with Capital Cell, as well as venture capitalists, corporate investors, business angels, and individual investors, to increase equity ownership and accelerate technological competitiveness across Europe."

Notably, Nimity , SeedBlink's equity management solution, is on the roadmap for this collaboration. This implementation would enable Capital Cell's portfolio companies to have better cap table management, implement employee stock options, maintain a better relationship with their stakeholders and secure investments more effectively in the long term.

Daniel Oliver, Founder and CEO of Capital Cell, added, "Joining forces with SeedBlink represents a significant milestone for us. Their expertise in tech startups complements our focus on Biotech and Healthtech, creating a powerful synergy. This collaboration will not only benefit our portfolio companies but also offer our investors a broader spectrum of vetted, high-potential investment opportunities."

The partnership between SeedBlink and Capital Cell is set to create a nurturing context for ambitious startups funding, particularly in the rapidly evolving sectors of Biotech and Healthtech. By fostering a robust, interconnected European investment community, this partnership aims to accelerate the growth of startups and scale-ups, driving innovation and progress across the continent.

About SeedBlink

SeedBlink's mission is to empower equity ownership in Europe. Through its range of products, financial services, and extensive network, it offers an equity management and tech-focused venture investment platform that enables European startups and their stakeholders to access, manage, and trade equity.

SeedBlink SA is registered in the Register of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), under number PJR28FSFPR/400001 as of November 3, 2022, with an EU passport as per the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) register of crowdfunding service providers. Contact us at email: ... .

About Capital Cell

Capital Cell, created in 2015, is an investment company specialized in biotech and health, one of the most profitable sectors in the world. The financial company, regulated by the CNMV, connects investors with companies in the biotechnology sector in the initial phase that seek capital by designing the best formula for both parties.

Capital Cell has already helped more than 100 startups in the biotech sector find capital.

All projects proposed by Capital Cell have been analyzed by the BioExpert Network, a private network of experts and opinion leaders in medicine, science, investment and business development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at