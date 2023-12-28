'Massive Win For Us', Guardiola Praises City's Turnaround Victory At Everton

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, Dec 28 (IANS) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described his side's Wednesday's 3-1 victory at Everton as 'a massive win" as City's newly crowned world champions returned to Premier League action with a vengeance.

Five days on from being crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions in Saudi, City staged a wonderful second half fightback at Goodison Park to claim a crucial three points.

The victory saw City fight back from 1-0 down on the road for a second successive league game and was enough to lift us back into the top four. Phil Foden cancelled out Jack Harrison's first half opener for the hosts before a Julian Alvarez penalty and a late strike from Bernardo Silva sealed the win.

Reflecting on the match, the City boss said: "It was a massive win for us after where we came back from Saudi Arabia as world champions. We were really pleased with how we reacted and it proved again how special this group of players is and the mentality that we have in our bones.

"We want to be there. I know we are not top of the league, a lot of things are going to happen. I never saw a Premier League where every game the teams down low and mid table can beat everyone. There will be a lot of surprises and the thing is to be there.

"We are really pleased for the victory except to concede a goal after we played really good. But the second half we increased our rhythm, played to the wingers and it was really really good," said Guardiola.

Guardiola also had words of praise for Foden after the England international delivered another man of the match display capped by his superb second half leveller. But he insisted that there was even more to come from the 23-year-old.

"We forget sometimes how young Phil is. The talent is there: winger, striker, drop in, he can play in attacking midfielder and without options from Erling we need a sense of goal. Otherwise, we don't have many players with a real sense of goal that's why how he's playing is so important. We're pleased. Don't forget he's young and has lots to improve to be top class for many years," said the 52-year-old manager.

