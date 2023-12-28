Harley-Davidson sales started at AVTODOM Group

(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Group launched sales of motorcycles from the premium American brand Harley-Davidson. The first batch of iconic motorbikes is already available at the AVTODOM Altufievo motorcycle showroom at Moscow, 85th km of the MKAD, vl.5, bldg. 1, v.15. The opening of a mono-brand showroom AVTODOM Harley-Davidson with a service area is planned in the center of Moscow by the beginning of the 2024 motorcycle season.



There is a stable demand of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in Russia. GC AVTODOM decided to meet the wishes of the Russian motorcycle community and arrange supplies of Harley-Davidson to the country. GC AVTODOM plans to develop a dealer network that will allow it to expand the geography of sales and provide quality service, simultaneously with imports.



Harley-Davidson is a well-known and sought-after global brand. It was founded in 1903. Artisanship and innovation have been the hallmarks of Harley-Davidson motorcycles for 120 years. The brand has created own unique motorcycle culture over the long history of its existence. It brings together motorcyclists from all over the world. The lifestyle of Harley-Davidson owners is based on a constant search for adventure and freedom of spirit.



A wide range of exclusive Harley-Davidson motorcycles is available to clients of AVTODOM Altufievo. The Fat Boy and Fat Bob models represent the Cruiser line. The 1868 cc, 93 HP Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 engine delivers power and performance. The all-disc Lakester wheels reflect the Fat Boy's character. The front wheel features the widest 160mm tire that Harley-Davidson has ever equipped. The Fat Bob features a racing-style inverted front fork with single-cartridge technology. This significantly improves the motorbike's handling.



The Ultra Limited, Road Glide Limited and Road Glide ST models represent the Touring line. All Touring motorcycles offer top-notch touring performance and all-day comfort. Travel safety comes first in the Ultra Limited. It is equipped with eight safety systems, including C-DSCS, a cornering skid control system and C-TCS, an advanced cornering traction control system. The Road Glide Limited features a distinctive aerodynamic fairing with triple split air vents. These provide smooth airflow. The Road Glide ST features the iconic bagger style with a classic fairing. It is equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight™ 117 engine with a displacement of 1923 cc and a power of 103 hp. Motorcycles of all models of the Cruiser and Touring lines will be available in the near future. Motorcycles of the Sport, Adventure Touring, Trike, CVO lines are available for pre-order.



“We are launching sales of a legendary brand and setting ourselves a goal that goes beyond financial results. Of course, we try to make the cost of motorcycles as attractive as possible. We strive to meet the lifestyle that is reflected in every Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Motorcycle dealers and clients are a large and friendly community of like-minded people. Earning the trust of the motorcycle community and leading the Harley-Davidson club movement in Russia is the task of AVTODOM”, - Sergey Biryukov, General Director of AVTODOM Harley-Davidson, commented.





