Hissein Taha, at the Signing Ceremony of Projects to Support Afghanistan, Renews the Desire to Alleviate the Suffering of Those Affected There

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 27 December 2023



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the signing ceremony of the second series of projects of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF), with the presence of His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), at the IsDB Group headquarters in Jeddah on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

In his opening speech at the ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser thanked the OIC for its role in mobilizing support for the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund from the OIC Member States and the international community.

The statement of His Excellency the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, was delivered by the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, and the Special Envoy of H.E. the Secretary-General to Afghanistan, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit, where he indicated that the agreements between the Islamic Development Bank and many of the parties responsible for implementing the agreed-upon projects include emergency humanitarian assistance and development. These agreements embody the spirit of solidarity and the collective desire of actors in the humanitarian system regionally and internationally to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.

The Secretary-General extended his deep gratitude, appreciation, and sincere thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his faithful Crown Prince, Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the consistent humanitarian support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General also thanked His Excellency the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, in addition to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), for the distinguished role they play in implementing emergency relief projects in coordination with the OIC Mission in Kabul, Afghanistan.

During the ceremony, the Secretary-General stressed that this meeting came while everyone agreed to provide relief and humanitarian support to the Afghan people, emphasizing that this will contribute effectively to alleviating the impact of the economic crisis and successive natural disasters that have struck weak sectors of Afghan society in many cities, villages, and provinces of Afghanistan.

After delivering their speeches, the participating parties signed the second series of agreements for the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund through a package of humanitarian and development projects.















�





MENAFN28122023005338014459ID1107663797