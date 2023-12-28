APAC Is Dominating the Paraxylene Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The value of the paraxylene market stood at USD 44.6 billion in 2023, and this number is projected to reach USD 68.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the projection period.



This development can be credited to the rising requirement for polyethylene terephthalate bottles from packing businesses, and also high-end household and domestic items, and modified clothing. The arrival of bio-based paraxylene is also a major reason propelling the progress of this market.



The increasing concern about non-biodegradable plastic is forcing makers throughout the globe to make bio-based plastics, therefore resulting in the growing requirement for naturally sourced paraxylene. For example, Mitsubishi Corporation announced a collaboration with ENEOS Corporation and Suntory Holdings Limited on the development of a new sustainable supply chain for PET bottles made from biomass in August 2023. As an alternative to conventional plastics, bioplastics manufactured using natural paraxylene have been used in a variety of sectors.



On the basis of application, the purified terephthalic acid category is leading the market. This is mainly because it is widely utilized as a precursor to polyethylene terephthalate resin, which has numerous applications in polyester and furniture films. Moreover, the chemical needs lesser capital expenditures and greater making economics compared to dimethyl terephthalate.



On the basis of end-use, the polyester fibers category accounts for a substantial share of the market. The surge in the per-capita revenue and rise in the populace have augmented the requirement for apparel, which is boosting the textile sector to enhance its production.







