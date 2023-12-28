Qatar University Students Plant Palestine-Shaped Map

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a powerful display of solidarity and cultural awareness, students at Qatar University (QU) organised a unique initiative. The Elia Club and the Environment and Sustainability Club, in conjunction with the Student Activities Administration, organised an artistic and environmental solidarity event to demonstrate the close ties between the QU community and the history and culture of Palestine.

This event transpired against the backdrop of exceptional circumstances in Gaza and the Palestinian territories facing aggression and human, environmental, and infrastructural devastation.

The goal of this event is to bolster solidarity with the Palestinian cause, enhance social awareness among students, integrate them into campus activities, and encourage active participation in important social and political issues.

During her participation in planting trees in the designated area within QU's campus, Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, Vice-President for Student Affairs, expressed pride in the university's students for their proactive engagement and positive solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The students contributed significantly by forming a map on the ground, symbolising the deep-rooted history and resilient people across every city and neighbourhood in Palestine.

Dr. Mohammad Diab, Associate Vice-President for Student Life and Services, highlighted the significance of this gesture, acknowledging the unique step taken by the students of QU to convey a message of unconventional solidarity filled with resilience and roots. Dr. Diab emphasised the importance of student life in providing opportunities for such activities to create an educational and developmental environment, shaping students' personalities and their ability to integrate into society and engage with significant issues.

Furthermore, Engineer Mai Hamad Fetais, Director of Facilities and General Services Department, affirmed the administration's constant endeavour to support QU's students and affiliates in achieving their goals through exceptional activities. The administration contributed by allocating a green area within the university campus to serve as a symbolic address of solidarity with Palestine, providing various plants typical of different Palestinian cities. A specialised team of farmers supported students in successfully executing this experience.

Jaziya Al Asmar, Elia club vice-president, reiterated the students' belief in the pivotal role they play in raising awareness of social issues, stating,“We believe in the vital role of students in raising awareness about social issues, especially those affecting the hearts of our people in Gaza and Palestine overall. This message is for them and for the world, stating that the Palestinian people are deeply rooted in their land, and we all stand in solidarity with every grain of soil and every drop of pure blood that narrates the story of this resilient people and this sacred land. Our students enthusiastically participated in planting various Palestinian plants on our beloved university campus, serving as a sustainable reminder of Palestine and its perpetuity as a symbol of pride, dignity, and resilience.”

The initiative signifies a commitment to solidarity with Palestine, social awareness, and student integration within university activities. It encourages active participation in vital social and political issues. Students welcomed this opportunity to engage with the Palestinian cause, shedding light on the challenges faced by the Palestinian population. This endeavour aligns with the university's broader efforts to promote active student engagement and create a vibrant campus environment.