Web Summit Qatar Seeks To Empower Women

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Web Summit, one of the world's best-known tech conferences dedicated to reshaping the gender balance at major events, anticipates a substantial increase in women's participation at its Qatar edition in February 2024.

With a focus on inclusivity, Web Summit Qatar aims to empower women in the tech industry through its Women in Tech initiative, fostering connections and providing mentorship opportunities.

“We're committed to changing the gender ratio at our events and to empowering women around the world by fostering networking opportunities, building mentorship programmes, and nurturing our online women in tech community. In 2023, some 42 percent of attendees at our global events were women,” the Web Summit said in its latest newsletter.

To encourage women participation, the Web Summit Qatar offers a 90% saving for women from general attendee tickets.

“Women in tech tickets give you exactly the same benefits as a general attendee ticket, along with a whole host of extras including exclusive access to our Women in Tech Lounge, targeted masterclasses and roundtables, and more. These tickets come in pairs, so you're welcome to invite a fellow woman in tech to join you at Web Summit Qatar,” the Web Summit has announced.

The percentage of women attendees has been rising since 2016 after the launch of Web Summit's Women in Tech initiative.

The Web Summit has seen representation grow from 45.8 per cent in 2020 and 46.3 per cent in 2019. In 2021, the Web Summit saw a first in its 10-year history. There were more women than men in attendance. Some 50.5% of the attendees were women, according to reports. According to the Web Summit newsletter, the summits in 2022 and 2023 have featured increased number of women speakers and led more women to found startups.

The event in Rio attracted 40% women attendees; 22% women-founded startups; and there were 37% women speakers. The summit in Toronto saw 41% women attendees; 31% women-founded startups; there were 36% women speakers. The summit in Lisbon in 2023 attracted 43% women attendees; 28% women-founded startups and 38% women speakers were featured.

The Web Summit Qatar takes place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from February 26 to 29, 2024. It will connect a new generation of founders in the Middle East to investors, journalists, customers, partners and more around the world, and represents a new opportunity to develop an already fast-growing tech scene in the region.