Vodafone Qatar Launches New 'Roam Like Home Pack' For 27 Countries

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has launched its new 'Roam Like Home Pack' which converts customers' current local plan benefits into roaming benefits while travelling.

Eligible postpaid customers can easily purchase, through the My Vodafone App, either weekly or monthly packs, and enjoy their local plan minutes and data starting from only QR150 per week. In line with Vodafone Qatar's commitment to providing exceptional services that match the growing needs of its customers, the new packs offer a great way to enjoy using the same local benefits, stay connected and roam worry free.

Vodafone launched its 5G roaming services in 2019, and has continued to build on its 5G roaming capabilities since then. The new packs will be eligible in 27 countries, including, France, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, as well as the GCC region and more.