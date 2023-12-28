Sandeep Marwah Unveils First Poster For The Great Indian Youth Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the esteemed film personality and educationist, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, unveiled the inaugural poster for The Great Indian Youth Festival. The unveiling took place at Noida Film City and marked the commencement of the festival's promotional activities. The program creatively designed by Ankit Nagpal under the leadership of Anubhavv Arora.



Scheduled for two action-packed days on the 23rd and 24th of December 2023, The Great Indian Youth Festival promises an exhilarating experience for participants of all ages. The venue for this extravaganza is the iconic Dhyanchand National Stadium.



Anubhavv Arora, spearheading the festival, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, ï¿1⁄2I assure you a great experience right from the age of toddlers to 21; everyone has something to look forward to. Games, music, dance, sports, competitions, films, art, elocution, recitations, and more will fill these two days with excitement and cultural enrichment.ï¿1⁄2



The festival aims to bring together a diverse array of activities to cater to the varied interests of the youth. From thrilling sports events to captivating musical performances, from artistic competitions to thought-provoking film screenings, The Great Indian Youth Festival is poised to be a holistic celebration of youth culture.



Several esteemed organizations have extended their support to make this festival a grand success. The Sports Authority of India, Khadi India, Ministry of Tourism, Hungarian Culture Centre, Alliance Franï¿1⁄2oise, International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, and Asian Academy of Film and Television are among the key supporters of the event.



As the festival unfolds, it promises to be a platform where young minds can showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of youth. The Great Indian Youth Festival, with Sandeep Marwah at its helm, is poised to become a milestone event in the cultural landscape, fostering creativity, collaboration, and the aspirations of the Indian youth.



