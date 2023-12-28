GC AVTODOM Became The Official Dealer Of JAECOO In November

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 27, 2023 9:24 am - GC AVTODOM has become the official dealer of the Chinese brand JAECOO.

New premium cars are available at the AVTODOM JAECOO dealership. It is located 5 km from the MKAD at the address: Moscow, Novomoskovsky administrative district, Kyivskoe highway, 23rd kilometer.

AVTODOM JAECOO offers new and used cars. Special conditions for purchasing JAECOO cars are available to clients: favorable offers for car insurance services and trade-in. In addition, the dealership provides a full range of services. Selection of individual car lending and leasing conditions for each buyer is possible thanks to a wide pool of partners. A cozy cafe with original cuisine and a children's area for young guests are located in the dealership center for the convenience of customers. Each buyer can be acquainted with new products and evaluate their convenience and technical advantages during a test drive. The first 30 buyers will receive exclusive gifts from AVTODOM Group in honor of the launch of sales of the new brand.

JAECOO is a premium sub-brand of the Chinese corporation Chery. The name is derived from the English words Jaeger and Cool. It symbolizes determination, strength and character. The cars of this brand combine innovation and style. These are designed for modern people who love active recreation. These cars are suitable for the city and for weekends in nature.

JAECOO cars are available in the showroom now. In addition, new models are available for pre-order.

The brand is represented by one model in Russia now. This is a crossover JAECOO J7 available with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The model combines a technological design, a spacious interior, a modern engine and increased safety. Innovative parking assistance, lane keeping and emergency braking systems make the JAECOO J7 even more reliable and comfortable. It accelerates to 100 km/h by 8,9 seconds. The price of the car starts from 2 949 900 rubles, taking into account privileges.

“We are pleased to officially introduce the JAECOO in Russia. This premium brand is designed for those who value style and technical excellence. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the brutal elegance of the JAECOO J7, reminiscent of the image of a classic SUV, and the innovative content of the car. We invite AVTODOM JAECOO customers to evaluate a new technologically advanced vehicle from a leading Chinese manufacturer”, - Elena Chistyakova, Managing Director of AVTODOM JAECOO, commented.