Israeli Army Declares High Level Of Alert On Border With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Israel
Defense Forces (IDF) has approved various contingency plans and is
on high alert in the border area with Lebanon, Chief of Staff of
the Israeli Armed Forces Herzi Halevi said at a meeting to assess
the situation at the headquarters of the army's northern command,
Trend reports.
"Today we have approved plans for various contingencies and must
be ready to strike if necessary. The IDF and its Northern Command
are on high alert," - Halevi noted.
Herzi Halevi noted that preparations in the border area with
Lebanon have been carried out properly and comprehensively, and
stressed that this work should continue at the same pace.
