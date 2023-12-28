               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Army Declares High Level Of Alert On Border With Lebanon


12/28/2023 12:15:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has approved various contingency plans and is on high alert in the border area with Lebanon, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces Herzi Halevi said at a meeting to assess the situation at the headquarters of the army's northern command, Trend reports.

"Today we have approved plans for various contingencies and must be ready to strike if necessary. The IDF and its Northern Command are on high alert," - Halevi noted.

Herzi Halevi noted that preparations in the border area with Lebanon have been carried out properly and comprehensively, and stressed that this work should continue at the same pace.

