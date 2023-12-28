Nearly 90% Of Ukrainians Believe In Ukraine's Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 88% of Ukrainians believe in their country's victory, and 58% of them believe that this will happen in the short term, according to a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center together with the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation.

The results of the survey were presented at Ukrinform

The poll showed that 88% believe in Ukraine's victory and 63% of them believe in victory unequivocally. Only 5% of respondents expressed doubt that Ukraine would win the war. Compared to December 2022, the share of those who definitely believe in Ukraine's victory has changed somewhat. It decreased from 78% to 63%. The share of those who rather believe in victory increased from 15% to 25%.

The absolute majority of residents of all macro-regions are convinced of Ukraine's victory. Some 89% of those living in central Ukraine, 86% in the east, 92% in the west and 82% in the south believe in their country's victory. It can also be noted that there are slightly more skeptics in the south (10%) compared to other regions. At the same time, belief in Ukraine's victory dominates in all age groups.

Almost half of Ukrainians think events in their country going in the right direction

According to the survey, the majority of Ukrainians (58%) believe that Ukraine will win this war in the short term, with 6% believing this will happen in the next few months, 21% - by the summer of 2024, and 31% - in a year or two. Some 15% of respondents think Ukraine will win in the medium term (three to five years). Only 2.5% of respondents do not believe that victory will come in their lifetime.

In terms of military achievements, most Ukrainians focus on the release of all prisoners and the return of deported Ukrainians - 69%. Almost equally important for the population are Ukraine's accession to NATO for guaranteed protection against a new war (42%), punishment of all Russian war criminals (42%) and compensation for all damages caused to the economy and citizens (41.5%).

One in four Ukrainians (26%) would consider the collapse of Russia as a state an achievement as a result of the war.

The survey was conducted from December 8 to 15, 2023. As many as 2,019 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and where hostilities are not taking place. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.