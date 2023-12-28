Ukraine To Launch Mass Production Of 155Mm Artillery Shells Next Year - Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Samples of 155mm artillery shells produced in Ukraine are already being tested, and their mass production is to be launched in 2024.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries, said this at a briefing titled "The Performance of the Ministry for Strategic Industries and Ukroboronprom in 2023," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Ukraine has started developing 155mm shells. We already have prototypes with which we are undergoing tests. We plan to start their mass production next year," the minister said.

Zelensky: We are working on new defense packages

He noted that setting up production depends on partners, primarily suppliers of NATO-standard powders, which are not produced in Ukraine.

"We have mastered some of the elements. But, unfortunately, in this caliber, we are dependent on the supply of scarce gunpowder, which Ukraine has never produced," Kamyshin said.