Argentinian Central Bank To Issue Banknotes With Face Value Of 25 Times More Than Existing Ones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentine President Javier Miley confirmed that the country's
central bank will issue banknotes in denominations of 20 thousand
($25) and 50 thousand pesos ($62). Now the largest banknote in the
republic is 2 thousand pesos ($2.5), Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.
“ Yes. The subject of banknotes is torture. If you need to pay
in cash, you have to walk around with a bunch of paper," the head
of state replied to a question from journalists about whether it is
true that the Central Bank is going to issue banknotes of 20
thousand and 50 thousand pesos due to high inflation.
Currently, banknotes in face value are in circulation in the
country 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1 thousand and 2 thousand pesos.
Argentina has been among the countries with the highest
inflation for several years. From the beginning of the year to
November, prices increased by 148 percent. Inflation accelerated
after Miley was elected head of state on November 19. One of the
first measures of his Government was to raise the official exchange
rate of the peso from 366 to 800 pesos.
