Saudi Arabia Becomes Tenth CICA Observer State

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Arabia joined the Conference on Interaction and
Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) as an observer State, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
This event was an important milestone in the further
geographical expansion of this pan-continental organization for
strengthening peace and security in Asia.
Saudi Arabia is one of the Gulf States, among which the CICA
already includes such member states as Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and
the United Arab Emirates. The observer status of the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia will further increase the representation of this
subregion in the CICA and, thus, expand and enrich cooperation
throughout Asia.
Saudi Arabia's application for CICA observer State status
underscores the importance of collective efforts in solving global
and regional problems and reflects the region's common desire for a
more cohesive international community.
