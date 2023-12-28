5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits East Pacific Rise

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 28 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Southern East Pacific Rise at 2133 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 53.10 degrees south latitude and 117.91 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
