US Aims To Power Up Drones With Lasers

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Defense Research Advanced Projects Agency (DARPA) is pioneering a project to extend drone flight times significantly by using wireless energy transfer, which has significant implications for drone technology and base logistics.



This month, Defense One reported that DARPA

is funding Raytheon with US$10 million to develop energy“webs” that could keep drones in the air indefinitely. According to Defense One, the POWER program by DARPA is looking to create a new possibility for designing platforms that don't rely on the amount of fuel they carry for their capabilities.

It says the two-year contract will enable Raytheon to create an airborne relay design to enable“webs” capable of harvesting, transmitting, and redirecting optical beams. The source notes that these“webs” will transfer energy from ground sources to high altitudes for the precision and long-range operation of unmanned systems, sensors, and effectors.

Defense One notes that the idea of wireless power transfer dates back to Nikola Tesla's 19th-century experiments with power transmission via radio frequency resonance through coils over short distances. It says early research by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and others aimed to power things with microwave energy, but the helicopter had to be relatively close to the power source.



The source says that in April last year, researchers with the Naval Research Lab beamed 1.6 kilowatts of power over 1 kilometer at the US Army Research Field in Blossom Point, Maryland. In contrast, it says DARPA's POWER effort calls for lasers, which promise to deliver more energy with a narrower beam.

It says the concept is crucial because it allows for persistent and distributed assets in an anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) environment, protecting assets and balancing against long-range precision fires. However, the source notes that it also raises concerns about aerial occupation.

Using lasers for energy transmission may still be in its infancy, but it has profound military implications.