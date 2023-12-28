Indigo Suspends Kanpur-B'luru Flights For 3 Months

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kanpur :

IndiGo Air lines is suspending its flight from Kanpur to Bengaluru from January 1,2024 for three months.



The news has disturbed the Kanpurites particularly, the business community. The Merchant Chamber of Commerce took the issue seriously and its vice president Mayank Khanna contacted IndiGo head quarters recently.

The headquarter informed the Merchant Chamber that around 30 planes were already grounded due to technical problems of engine and about 30-40 other aircrafts would be grounded due to engine related problems as per directions of DGCA between January to March 2024.

Therefore, IndiGo flights had been suspended, though IndiGo was getting quite a good load from Kanpur.

It is not just Kanpur but overall more than 30 flights have been canceled across the country. IndiGo is making efforts to further increase the number of its aircraft and IndiGo hopes that if possible, all cancelled/postponed flights from April onwards cleared by DGCA will be restored smoothly.

IndiGo is making arrangements to lease (some other) aircrafts while also awaiting delivery of its own new aircrafts.

